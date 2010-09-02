Beatpunk Webzine

Knochenkunst für 13&God

Von Sebastian · 2.09.2010 · Notizen · 3 Kommentare

Der furiose Nebenkriegsschauplatz von Themselves und The Notwist, 13&God, hat ein neues Album in der Pipeline. Nach der bereits fünf Jahre zurückliegenden Veröffentlichung des Debüt-Longplayers, soll in Kürze ein Nachfolger erscheinen, für den grafische Unterstützung gesucht wird. Die Musiker haben auf der Internetseite und dem Facebook-Profil ihrer Plattenfirma um Mithilfe beim Album-Artwork gebeten. Wer mag und kann, möge ein Skelett zeichnen und es in guter Auflösung an skeleton(at)anticon.com versenden.

Vorheriger Beitrag Eirik Eiglad »The Anti-Jewish Riots in Oslo« Nächster Beitrag Teddy und Max »Wombat, Konstruktion des Niedlichen«
Knochenkunst für 13&God
3 Kommentare zu diesem BeitragAuch was zu sagen?
  		1.

    Sukey

    25.07.2016

    Briinlalce for free; your parents must be a sweetheart and a certified genius.

  2. motorola.com.mx

    28.10.2016

    Olha, Celio, eu gosto do layout sim. E muita gente gostou. NÃ£o dÃ¡ para agradar a todos. NÃ£o acho de forma alguma que estÃ¡ chapando meus textos. Tem muita gente por aÃ­ que se preocupa mais com a embalagem e com a publicidade do que com o conteÃºdo… Ã‰ o mal da poesia contemporÃ¢nea, sabe? Um abraÃ§o

  3. http://www./

    25.11.2016

    Wow! That’s an amazing list! I have seen some of them, but almost every film on there is one I have made a mental note of «have to watch someday.” if I can schedule it, I’m in!
Auch mal das Maul aufreissen?

Gib deinen Namen ein

 Keinen Namen?

Please enter a valid email address

 Keine Email-Adresse?

Gib deinen Kommentar ein

Surftipps
  • Das grosse Thier
  • Golem (Hamburg)
  • FSK Hamburg
Termine

  • 23.03. - Hamburg - Golem
    Vortrag mit Felix Klopotek über Free Jazz, Improvisation und Niemandsmusik. Im Anschluss Konzert mit Peter Brötzmann und Die Dicken Finger. [mehr Infos]

  • 17.04. - Leipzig - Conne Island
    "Widerstand gegen sich selbst". Konsumkritik als subversive Praxis oder kapitalistische Selbstoptimierung? Der Rote Salon im Gespräch mit Thomas Ebermann [mehr Infos]

| Beatpunk Webzine _ www.beatpunk.org _ 2003-2014 |