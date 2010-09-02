Knochenkunst für 13&God

Der furiose Nebenkriegsschauplatz von Themselves und The Notwist, 13&God, hat ein neues Album in der Pipeline. Nach der bereits fünf Jahre zurückliegenden Veröffentlichung des Debüt-Longplayers, soll in Kürze ein Nachfolger erscheinen, für den grafische Unterstützung gesucht wird. Die Musiker haben auf der Internetseite und dem Facebook-Profil ihrer Plattenfirma um Mithilfe beim Album-Artwork gebeten. Wer mag und kann, möge ein Skelett zeichnen und es in guter Auflösung an skeleton(at)anticon.com versenden.